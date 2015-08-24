Eno to give Peel lecture

Brian Eno will deliver this year’s John Peel Lecture on BBC Radio, the corporation has confirmed.

It’s to be broadcast live from the annual Radio Festival at London’s British Library on September 27, then presented on TV the following month.

The lecture will be hosted by Mark Radcliffe, in memory of influential DJ John Peel, who died in 2004.

The BBC says Eno will tackle the “ecology of culture” in his speech, exploring “how the whole complex of individuals and institutions engaged in culture – artists, broadcasters, managers, fans – are connected parts of a single huge organism.”

Eno himself says: “I’m honoured to be invited to do a talk in the name of John Peel, a man who had a profound effect on my musical life, and indeed my becoming a musician at all.

“His career as a non-musician who altered the course of music has been an inspiration to me, and forms the basis of this talk.”

The aim of each Peel Lecture is to invite a notable figure from the music industry to “shape a debate and create insight around music and related media.”