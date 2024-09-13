Bret Michaels plots 40th anniversary Poison reunion in 2026

Bret Michaels says he wants Poison's original lineup to play 40 dates in 2026 to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.

The glam metal outfit haven't toured since a 2022 trek with Def Leppard and Motley Crue. A rumoured 2025 tour has been ruled out by Michaels and drummer Rikki Rockett, with the vocalist saying he needs to focus on his health.

But it looks as though 2026 could be the year fans get to see Michaels, Rockett, C.C DeVille, and Bobby Dall in action again.

In a social media post, Michaels says: "It's no secret, I have stated previously that in 2025 I'm planning to perform limited shows to focus primarily on health, starting with my diabetes, which needs a tune-up.

"Not to mention a little R&R, as everyone knows my tireless work ethic and passion for performing music, as well as some much-needed personal family time.

"Like I recently stated, I'm like a classic muscle car – still fast and still fun to drive, just need a little more maintenance.

"However, in 2026, I’m excited to say it will be Poison’s 40th anniversary since the release of Look What the Cat Dragged In in 1986, so it would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026.

"In my opinion, it would be the perfect 40th anniversary tour, with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs and rock the world."

While he is clear about what he'd like to do, Michaels admits there's a lot of work to be done for the tour to happen.

He adds: "None of this is confirmed and it takes much coordination and planning to have a successful tour, good things happen in 4’s for Poison — 4 original band members, 40th anniversary, 40 limited dates, Parti-Gras 4.0 and May the 4s be with you!"