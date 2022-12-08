Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler just had an Airheads reunion and it was super wholesome: "that was one of the best shoots of my life"

As anyone who's read our love letter to Airheads knows, we're big fans of the cult classic 90s movie about a daft but passionate heavy metal band hijacking their local radio station to predictably ridiculous results. While the film wasn't a box office success upon release, it's since been reappraised as one of the best comedy films of the mid-90s, beloved by metalheads of the era who particularly appreciated its lovingly warm depiction of a misguided but dedicated band of metal brothers. It even featured cameos from Motörhead legend Lemmy and horror-metal superstar Rob Zombie.

Almost 30 years after its release, Variety reunited Airheads stars Adam Sandler and Brendan Fraser - Lone Rangers drummer Pip and guitarist Chazz Darby respectively - to talk about their experiences of shooting the film together, Brendan's casting and why it retains a special place in both actors' hearts.

"That was one of the best shoots of my life, without a doubt," notes Sandler. "We would drive to the Fox lot and just get there at around 4:30. Sun’s going down. We’d have our snacks, get into our clothes, do our scenes. And, man, the best party of all time." When Brendan Fraser notes that they shot the movie in the "Die Hard building" (AKA LA's Fox Plaza, used as the fictional Nakatomi Plaza in the 1988 Christmas action classic), Sandler replies: "We were so excited that they shot Die Hard there. And then we there, and it was summertime, right? You took it very seriously."

"I took myself very seriously in those days," agrees Fraser. "I remember watching you actually improvising while on film, which was a big deal...It was thrilling to watch, because we take that for granted now that things are digital."

The rest of the interview is well worth your time if you're a big Airheads fan - or if you just want to see two 90s icons shoot the shit together - so head over to Variety to read and/or watch it now.