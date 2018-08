Says Breaking Bands presenter Sophie K: “Our Record of the Week is from German quintet Annisokay.

“Their latest single, Carry Me Away, is a perfect blend of aggressive riffs and epic choruses. The band will release their second album, Enigmatic Smile, on March 20. In the meantime, check out the video!”

