Bowie men bring classic to life

Former David Bowie backing musicians Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey are to recreate the star's third album The Man Who Sold The World at a concert in September.

The pair worked together behind Bowie in Hype before bassist Visconti was replaced by Trevor Bolder, who joined drummer Woodmansey and guitarist Mick Ronson in the Spiders From Mars. Visconti became Bowie’s producer for the vast majority of his career, including 2013 surprise comeback album The Next Day.

Now they’ll perform all nine tracks from the 1970 release at the Garage in London on September 17, with the assistance of eight other musicians.

Woodmansey tells the Guardian: “The Man Who Sold the World was the first album Mick and I played on, our first even in a proper London studio.

“It was the forerunner of what we could do sound-wise and we just let rip. We spent three weeks recording because we were creating the songs as we went.

“This was the album that showed Bowie trying out things and finding his direction. It got critical acclaim – but we never toured it. So the idea of being able to go out and finally play some of those great tracks live was just so exciting.”

Visconti, show says Bowie has given his blessing, adds: “It became the blueprint for the rest of David’s career. I’ve rarely played anything as ambitious and demanding as the music of that great batch of songs.”

Tickets are on sale now.