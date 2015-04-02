Botch, Mastodon and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be celebrating the debut album of Washington mathcore mob Botch.

And we’ll have music from Coheed & Cambria, Mastodon, Protest The Hero, Alaya, Skyharbor, Marilyn Manson, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

Plus we talk about the news that Turkey recently experienced a massive blackout. But aside from sex, what are your best ways to kill time when the power’s out? Wilding would don his Scream outfit and hit the streets, which we don’t recommend to anyone…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.