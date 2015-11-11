Bonnet excited by Blackmore’s band

Former Rainbow frontman Graham Bonnet says he’s excited at the prospect of seeing Ritchie Blackmore’s latest band in action.

The guitar icon recently unveiled his touring lineup for his upcoming rock shows.

And Bonnet, who previously urged Blackmore to “find the best young talent” rather than looking backwards, says he’s sure the exposure the band will receive will stand them in good stead for the future.

He says on Facebook: “No one is happier than I about Ritchie’s return to rock. I’m excited to see the band he has chosen as he has introduced so many amazing musician’s to the world and I am sure that this will be no different.

“To this day, I thank Ritchie for giving me a career in an area of music that I might otherwise have missed.”

The Graham Bonnet Band will head out on the road next year for a run of UK shows, starting in Swindon on January 30.

And Bonnet adds: “I share in Ritchie’s excitement introducing a new band as I also have a new project with a great group of musicians that share in my vision for new music as well as my past catalogue that includes Rainbow, MSG, Alcatraz and my solo material.”

The Graham Bonnet Band signed a deal with Frontiers Music earlier this year and will release an album in 2016.