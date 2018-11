Soul singer Bobby Womack has died at the age of 70.

The man who wrote hits including Across 110th Street and The Rolling Stones’ first UK number one, It’s All Over Now, passed away earlier this week, his record label XL Recordings has confirmed,

The cause of death has not been confirmed, although he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2012.

Womack was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2009.