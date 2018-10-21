Bob Seger Boulevard opens in Detroit

A street named after the legendary Bob Seger has opened it Detroit.

Bob Seger Boulevard, which runs between Southfield Road and Philomene in the suburb of Allen Park, Wayne County, Michigan, was opened after a campaign led by Jim O'Brien, the host of Big Jim’s House Morning Show on local radio station WCSX.

"It was our idea to do a Bob Seger Boulevard here in Detroit," says O'Brien. "A couple of years ago we put together Glenn Frey drive in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan, and it occurred to us: why do we wait till these folks are gone to say thank you?

"We’ve been working on this for the past six months. We did 24 hours of Bob Seger music, and handed out yard signs for people to put up around Detroit. And it worked as the city of Allen Park Michigan stepped up. Even the rain on Friday didn’t keep people away, and Bob Seger donated $3000 to a local civic group in Allen Park that includes a 'Shop with a Cop' Christmas program."

Seger himself thanked the organisers in a post of Facebook, saying,"Thanks to 94.7 WCSX, The City of Allen Park and all the fans who made this happen... What a tremendous honor! Deeply grateful."

In September, Seger announced that his upcoming tour dates would be his last, while the same month also saw the release of Heavy Music - The Complete Cameo Recordings 1966-1967, a collection of early singles recorded before the singer became nationally famous.