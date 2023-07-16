Bob Dylan's Scottish mansion on the market for £3million

Bob Dylan's mansion in the Scottish Highlands is up for sale for a cool £3million ($3.9million).

Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge, Speyside, is being listed by Edinburgh-based Knight Frank with a hefty asking price. It is located in the Cairngorms National Park.

Dylan and his brother, David, bought the estate in 2006 for around £2million ($2.5million) but he has not been able to visit the property in recent years, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tom Stewart-Moore from Knight Frank tells the Scottish Daily Express: "They bought it as a base. They've not been able to use it in recent years, and that's the reason for the sale. Up until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year."

The listing described the property as being "approached via a private tree-lined driveway with a turning circle and parking area to the front. The A-listed property has retained many of the features and designs from the original owner with the main elevation having a delightful symmetrical appearance with large astragal windows, and an elegant columned central block flanked by two stone gazebos."

It continues: "The internal features are superb with Adam style marble fireplaces in most reception rooms, beautifully detailed plasterwork on ceilings and archways, superb timber floors and facings throughout."

Meanwhile, in Texas, fans of the Butthole Surfers have a chance to own a slice of punk rock history as the band's iconic Driftwood ranch is up for sale for $950,000 (£725,000).

It's listed by EXP Realty, who describe it as "unique and a must-see property that is set up for family, family with kiddos and so much acreage that anything is possible.

"The house was built 1984 and was the infamous band Butthole Surfers' house and recording studio. You have complete privacy. Property also features a creek, a private bridge road and many options for more homes to be built."