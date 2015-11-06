BMTH launch True Friends video

Bring Me The Horizon have launched a seven-minute video for their track True Friends.

It’s taken from fifth album That’s The Spirit, which was released in September.

Frontman Oli Sykes recently said of the follow-up to 2013’s Sempiternal: “The challenge wasn’t just for people to be impressed that a screamer’s learned to sing. We had to come back with something that would be impressive for people who had no idea of the history of the band.”

BMTH are currently touring Europe, with a run of nine UK dates at the end of the month.

