Blues Brothers label will nurture talent – Aykroyd

Blues Brothers star and genre aficionado Dan Aykroyd has confirmed the launch of a blues record label named after the cult movie characters.

He and Judy Belushi – widow of co-star John – want to nurture new talent with their project, to be distributed by Blue Note Records.

Aykroyd tells Billboard: “The recorded music industry today presents huge challenges, but also great opportunities. We’re excited to partner with the master-ear for talent, Don Was, in fulfilling the true ‘Mission From God’ – to find end develop emerging blues performers.

“That’s where American music began. Now it’s in the hands of the next generation.”

Namechecking Aerosmith, Jack White and even Miley Cyrus among those who’ve done their bit to promote the blues, Aykroyd adds: “I always want to find the next Gary Clark Jr.”

The lifelong blues supporter – who continues to perform as the Blues brothers with Jim Belushi – last year told how a chance meeting led him to become icon Albert Collins’ roadie for a night, and that it’s still one of the proudest moments of his life.