Bloodstock reveals Jagermeister Stage artists and adds more Metal 2 The Masses winners

Bloodstock Open Air organisers have announced further artists who will play at this year’s festival.

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK, on August 8-11, with Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive headlining this year, while artists including Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider and Cradle Of Filth will also play.

Today, the Jagermeister Stage artists have been revealed, along with more Metal 2 The Masses winners.

Skypilot, Graves and Beggar will play on the Jager Stage on the Friday, Black Shuck and Foul Body Autopsy on the Saturday, while Sunday will see Jailbirds and Womenowar take to the stage.

Further bands for the Jager Stage will be announced in due course.

As for those Metal 2 The Masses winners who will play on the New Blood Stage, it’s Burnley winners Grand Elder, Bournemouth top dogs Anakim and Cardiff victors Blind Divide who’ll play on the Friday.

Wrexham favourites Scars Of Remembrance have been added to the Saturday bill, while Sunday sees the addition of Wolverhampton winners Elyrean, Hitching champs Fear Bound and Stoke’s Lost In Lavender Town.

Bloodstock’s club nights will continue later this month, giving fans the chance to win prizes while enjoying some great metal tracks.

Visit the Bloodstock website to find out more about this year’s festival.

Bloodstock Club Nights

Jun 22: Sheffield Corporation

Jun 28: Exeter Altern8 @ The Cavern

Jun 29: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Jun 29: Newcastle RISE Rock Bar

Jun 29: Pandamonium @ Electrik Warehouse

Jul 05: Plymouth Altern8 @ Envy

Jul 06: Brighton Apocalypse @ Envy

Jul 06: Stoke-On-Trent Devil’s Night @ The Sugarmill

Jul 13: Southampton Apocalypse @ The Engine Rooms

Jul 22: Sheffield Corporation

Jul 26: Leicester Feedback @ Firebug

Jul 26: London Voodoo Summer Ball @ Elektrowerkz

Jul 27: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Jul 27: Liverpool Pandamonium @ Electrik Warehouse