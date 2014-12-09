Bloodstock launches Metal 2 The Masses 2015

Are you or your mates in an unsigned band? Well how would you like to play Bloodstock festival next year?!

Bloodstock have teamed up with Hobgoblin to give lucky buggers the chance of playing the UK’s premier metal festival in 2015 on the New Blood stage – via the Metal 2 The Masses programme. There are various ways to enter:

Hobgoblin Video Upload

It’s not just British bands that can enter the competition, acts from across the globe can upload their videos at www.wychwood.co.uk from mid-January 2015. From then, fans will be able to vote for their favourite metallers with the winning outfit nabbing a spot on the New Blood stage.

Metal 2 The Masses Tour

You can also apply to your local promoters who are running M2M events across the UK. Focussing solely on UK acts, you can find out all the deets on local events here. Winners of Metal 2 The Masses could also receive a slot on the Sophie Stage at Bloodstock 2016 plus the chance to perform at Wacken and Metaldays.

CD Submissions

If you’re old school and have real life CDs then send a copy plus your biog to the address below – this is open to bands worldwide:

Bloodstock Open Air / Newblood c/o Simon Hall 80 Capmartin Road Radford Coventry CV6 3FX

Of course if you’re not in a band and just want to get messy in a field for three days while watching Rob Zombie, Trivium, Opeth, Within Temptation, Cannibal Corpse and loads more – get your hands on the last lot of early-bird tickets here.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 6th-9th August 2015.