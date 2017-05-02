Bloodstock: Five more bands added to 2017 bill

Another five artists have been announced for this year’s Bloodstock festival.

Broken Teeth will perform on the Ronnie James Dio main stage, while Lionize, Black Moth, Wolfheart and Mantar will all appear on the Sophie Lancaster Stage from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

Bands previously announced for the festival include Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Ghost, Testament, Blind Guardian and Arch Enemy.

It’s also been announced that the 100%CA strongmen competition will return to the festival along with the addition of the women’s event.

The popular Jagermeister Stage also returns for 2017 which will showcase some of the best up-and-coming artists in the metal scene. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Bloodstock’s Metal 2 The Masses tour will resume later this month across the UK. It’s the festival’s incentive to give new bands a big break by offering them slots on the bill.

Tickets for the weekend, including VIP passes, are selling fast and are available via the Bloodstock website, while a full list of artists announced so far can be found on the new festival poster below along with the Metal 2 The Masses dates.

