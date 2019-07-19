Bloodstock continues to up the prog quota

Bloodstock Open Air Festival might have made it's name as one of the UK's leading metal weekends, but over the past few years the prog quota has been creeping up in the festival's increasingly varied line-ups.

This year Prog magazine favourites TesseracT are high up on the bill and the weekend also sees the likes of Swallow The Sun, Queensryche, Wheel and The Parallax Method appear, all of whom regularly grace the pages of Prog magazine. Last year, the first time the magazine has run a review from the event, featured Orphaned Land, Voyager, VOLA, Gojira, Nightwish and Evergrey.

"Bloodstock has always had one eye on the more proggy elements of metal, especially with the more modern offerings.," says Bloodstock Open Air's Simon Hall "There’s no getting away from the festivals close links with bands such as Opeth over the years, which has seen them play a number of times, yet we’ve equally been keen to highlight breaking bands such as VOLA and Sumer and this year alone we’ll be welcoming The Parallax Method and Wheel, amongst others.

"We find that the Bloodstock crowd has an eclectic pallet and proggy time signatures and clean vocals play a significant role! We're pleased to welcome fans of all types of rock and metal music, including prog, whether it's their first Bloodstock or their tenth. We look forward to seeing you all in August!"

Tickets for this year's event are available here.