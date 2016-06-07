Bloodstock announce first Metal 2 The Masses winners

Bloodstock has always been about promoting new talent and its yearly Metal 2 The Masses campaign is dedicated to showcasing the hottest bands in the country, which is now sponsored by the mighty Music For Nations label. The finals are already taking place all over the UK, with bands winning spots on the Hobgoblin New Blood stage in the process, including this rabble of noisy upstarts:
Friday
Seed Of Sorrow
Husk
Burning The Dream
Vehement
Triverse Massacre
The Crawling
Ten Ton Slug
Saturday
Bearfist
Ramage Inc
Famyne
Sunday
Art Of Deception
All the bands winning a slot on the Hobgoblin New Blood stage are eligible to win endorsement deals, professional PR advice and recording time with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano at his own Orgone Studios.
But that’s not all! One winning band will also have a feature inside the pages of Metal Hammer magazine and on TeamRock Radio! Cool huh?
Bloodstock takes place on August 11-14 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.