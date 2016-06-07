Bloodstock announce first Metal 2 The Masses winners

Bloodstock has always been about promoting new talent and its yearly Metal 2 The Masses campaign is dedicated to showcasing the hottest bands in the country, which is now sponsored by the mighty Music For Nations label. The finals are already taking place all over the UK, with bands winning spots on the Hobgoblin New Blood stage in the process, including this rabble of noisy upstarts:

Friday

Seed Of Sorrow

Husk

Burning The Dream

Vehement

Triverse Massacre

The Crawling

Ten Ton Slug

Saturday

Bearfist

Ramage Inc

Famyne

Sunday

Art Of Deception

All the bands winning a slot on the Hobgoblin New Blood stage are eligible to win endorsement deals, professional PR advice and recording time with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano at his own Orgone Studios.

But that’s not all! One winning band will also have a feature inside the pages of Metal Hammer magazine and on TeamRock Radio! Cool huh?

Bloodstock takes place on August 11-14 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.