Blistered premiere Illusion Of Destiny

Patrons of Floridian hardcore, Blistered, are premiering their new track Illusion Of Destiny exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Hammer, vocalist Lennon Livesay says the new single is “about the idea that we as individual humans will more than likely leave behind nothing of worth. It’s about the struggle to try to find some sort of purpose in life while knowing that after death we will fade into obscurity and be forgotten. Believing that each person is destined for greatness is comfort for a fool.”

Listen to the new track below: