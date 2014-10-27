Bleeding Through Marta not for rushing back

Bleeding Through's Marta Demmel says she hopes to make music again one day – but for the moment she's happy being a full-time mum.

The keyboard player – who is married to Machine Head’s Phil Demmel – won’t rule out joining another band and says she expects the other members of Bleeding through to also return to music in the future.

She tells Ghost Cult: “I’m a full-time step mom. I bartend — it’s fun and I enjoy it. Life is pretty easy-going. I hope to enjoy making music. I’m not exactly sure what. I haven’t been in a hurry to jump into something else. I really would like to continue to make music.

“Ryan Wombacher, our bass player, is now with Devil You Know. I’m sure some other dudes will play with some other groups. I’m sure we will keep making music, but not sure what avenue yet.”

The metalcore outfit split last year after a 15-year career. Singer Brandan Schieppati wanted to focus on his fitness business and the band opted not to carry on part-time.

Marta adds: “I think there were some circumstances — slowing down in general as a band, pursuing other things in life, families, careers, etc. Brandan wanted to be fully dedicated to his gym, as well as not doing Bleeding Through part time. I think he saw it as all or nothing.

“You still have to do what you want to do. You still have to take the path you want to take.

“There would be no Bleeding Through without Brandan or any of us, for the most part. We’re so much a family and a unit at this point there would be no moving on with someone else I think.”