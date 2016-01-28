Black Tusk stream Pillars Of Ash in full

Black Tusk have made their fifth album Pillars Of Ash available to stream in its entirety.

The record will be the first released since founding bassist Jonathan Athon died, aged 31, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in November 2014. The album features his final recordings with the band.

The Georgia metal band are also set to tour North America later this month.

Pillars Of Ash is out on January 29 via Relapse Records and is currently available for pre-order.

Pillars Of Ash tracklist