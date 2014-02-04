Black Stone Cherry To Release Magic Mountain In

Black Stone Cherry will release new album Magic Mountain via Roadrunner on May 5.

The first song off the opus, Mary Jane, is due out in the coming weeks.

“Not since before our first album have we felt the freedom and confidence that we felt while writing and recording this one,” say the Kentucky quartet. “After touring the world behind three previous records that we are extremely proud of, we feel this album best captures the live energy, honesty and vibe that encompasses our true musicianship.”

Catch the lads on the following intimate dates this month:

Feb 25: Glasgow Barrowlands

Feb 26: Manchester Ritz

Feb 28: London Koko

Mar 01: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall