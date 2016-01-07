Black Stone Cherry launch In My Blood clip

Black Stone Cherry have released a live performance of their track In My Blood.

It appears on their Thank You: Livin’ Live DVD, which was filmed in Birmingham, UK, in October 2014, during the band’s Magic Mountain tour.

They’re gearing up for the launch of fifth album Kentucky on April 1. Guitarist Ben Wells recently said: “This is the first album we’ve been able to fully self-produce and the result is an album jam-packed with ‘in your face’ riffs, huge drums, and bass that will shake your teeth.”

Thank You: Livin’ Live is on sale now. BSC return to the UK later this month and they’ll headline this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July.