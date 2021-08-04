Black Sabbath to release super deluxe edition of Technical Ecstasy in October

Black Sabbath will release a ‘super deluxe edition’ of their seventh studio album Technical Ecstasy on October 1 via BMG.

The new package will include a newly remastered version of the album, a new mix by Steven Wilson, plus more than 90 minutes of previously unreleased outtakes, alternative mixes and live tracks. The reissue will be available as a four CD set and five LP set on 180-gram black vinyl.



The reissue will feature eight previously unreleased outtakes and alternative mixes, among them different mixes of You Won’t Change Me and Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor, as well as both outtake and instrumental versions for She’s Gone. The collection concludes with ten previously unreleased live tracks recorded during the 1976-77 Technical Ecstasy World Tour.

As a preview of the package, Sabbath have released the remastered version of album track Back Street Kids to streaming services.

Recorded in Miami,Technical Ecstasy was released on September 25, 1976. Upon the eclectic album’s release, Melody Maker praised Sabbath’s ability to “break the mould and still provide exciting music”. Many longtime fans were less impressed, citing the presence of keyboards on every track as a sign that Sabbath were losing their focus.

“I liked it,” Tony Iommi insisted in his autobiography Iron Man, “but Technical Ecstasy didn’t sell as many as the previous albums. Sabotage hadn’t broken any sales records either, but with this one, the decline really started. It was especially disappointing for me, as I was involved with the album from start to finish. But it was just one of those things. It was 1976, it was the time of punk, and there was a whole new generation of kids.”

(Image credit: BMG)

TECHNICAL ECSTASY: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

Four CD Track List:

Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)

1. Back Street Kids

2. You Won’t Change Me

3. It’s Alright

4. Gypsy

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

6. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor

7. She’s Gone

8. Dirty Women

Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

1. Back Street Kids *

2. You Won’t Change *

3. It’s Alright – Mono Version

4. Gypsy *

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *

6. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *

7. She’s Gone *

8. Dirty Women *

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

1. Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *

2. You Won’t Change Me – Alternative Mix *

3. Gypsy – Alternative Mix *

4. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) – Alternative Mix *

5. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor – Alternative Mix *

6. She’s Gone – Outtake Version *

7. Dirty Women – Alternative Mix *

8. She’s Gone – Instrumental Mix *

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

1. Symptom Of The Universe *

2. War Pigs *

3. Gypsy *

4. Black Sabbath *

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *

6. Dirty Women *

7. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *

8. Electric Funeral *

9. Snowblind *

10. Children Of The Grave *