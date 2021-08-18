Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi and Gibson launch riff heavy SG Special guitar

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi has teamed up with the instrument masters at Gibson USA to launch a brand new guitar: the Tony Iommi SG Special.

It’s based around the guitar legend’s heavily-modified 1964 Gibson SG Special – nicknamed Monkey – the instrument that was at the centre of Sabbath’s crushing sound which helped create the metal genre.

The Tony Iommi SG Special is available to buy in Vintage Cherry and comes in both left and right-handed variants. It features mahogany body, bound mahogany neck, Indian rosewood fretboard with 22 frets, a Graph Tech nut, Grover Rotomatic tuners and chrome-covered P-90 pickups.

As if that wasn’t enough, the custom case also features Iommi’s famous Monkey sticker.

Iommi says: “Recently, I was invited to Nashville by Cesar Gueikian and JC Curleigh, who I must tell you are so enthusiastic and passionate. I had the opportunity to go to the Gibson factories, meet the people that work there, and I saw how dedicated they all are to the craft.

“There’s no stopping Gibson, which is great for all of us guitar players and I am pleased to now be able to share this SG guitar with a wide audience.”

Gibson Brands’ EU head of marketing and cultural influence, Lee Bartram adds: “Tony Iommi is the true definition of a musical pioneer and as the architect of the heavy metal movement, he deserves to be celebrated at every opportunity.

“With this guitar, Gibson USA has created the ultimate tribute to an icon resulting in a very cool Gibson SG suitable for all genres of music.”

Gibson have released a video showing the new SG Special, which also features Iommi talking about his introduction to Gibson. Check it out below. The guitar is now available to purchase and is priced at $2399.

