“It’s ​over. I ​don’t ​want ​to ​string ​anyone ​along.” Black Midi frontman Geordie Greep confirms band break-up, says “nothing’s ​meant ​to ​go ​on ​forever.”

Black Midi frontman Geordie Greep has confirmed that the band have broken up.



Previously, vocalist/guitarist Greep said that the London experimental rock band were “indefinitely over”, with the band's management stating that Greep, Cameron Picton and Morgan Simpson “had agreed to have a break and do some solo work, with the understanding the black midi door be left open.”

But in a new interview with NME, Greep states that the group are definitely finished, admitting that he would make the announcement “differently” if he could rewind time.



“But in the moment, it felt very important to me that it should be said,” he says. “We hadn’t really been on speaking terms as a band a while before that, it had broken down in communication.”

“It’s over – I don’t want to string anyone along.... Nothing’s meant to go on forever and ever.”



“Think about people that you were friends with at 16,” he continues. “People go down different paths, find out they’re into different things. It’s just a very natural and normal thing, everyone has that experience. And being in a band together, it puts a strain on that especially: you have to be friends. There’s no drama or anything, it’s just how it goes.”



Greep will release his own album, The New Sound, on October 4, via Rough Trade Records.



In a statement, Greep says, “The main theme of the record is desperation; you don’t hear an unreliable narrator but someone who is kidding themselves that they have everything under control, but they don’t.”



“Recording The New Sound, it was the first time I have had no one to answer to. And with every impulse I had, I was able to completely follow it through to its conclusion.”



The album's first single Holy, Holy is out now.

