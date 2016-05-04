Black Crowes' ex Rich Robinson to release solo album Flux

Ex Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson will release his solo album Flux on June 24.

The album was recorded at Applehead Studios in New York, where the singer-songwriter recorded albums Woodstock Sessions Volume 3 and The Ceaseless Sight.

Robinson says: “I love being in the recording studio. It fuels the desire to create within me. I enjoy watching it unfold.

“Each development fires another idea and in the end, you have this organically created song that seemingly came out of nowhere. It brings me such joy and peace. It never ceases to amaze me.”

The singer reissued his 2004 solo work Paper earlier this year, after the tapes were damaged during 2012’s Hurricane Sandy.

Robinson is also filling in for Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs for a run of summer shows this spring after he announced that he wasn’t available.

Rich Robinson Flux tracklist

The Upstairs Land Shipwreck Music That Will Lift Me Everything’s Alright Eclipse The Night Life Ides Of Nowhere Time To Leave Astral For To Give Which Way Your Wind Blows Surrender Sleepwalker

May 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

May 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 17: Concord Pavilion, CA

May 18: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

May 20: Los Angeles Forum, CA

May 22: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion AZ

May 24: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 26: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA

May 28: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 29: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 07: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 11: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 14: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 16: Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Jun 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 22: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 23: Chicago FirstMerit Ban