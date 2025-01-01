Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan were among the performers bringing festive cheer to the crowd at this year's Winter Classic, the annual NHL game that takes hockey into outdoor stadiums on New Year's Eve.

At this year's event, held in front of 40,000 fans at Wrigley Field in Chicago – home of baseball's Chicago Cubs – the St. Loius Blues defeated local favourites the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2, with St. Louis defenceman Can Fowler scoring twice.

Meanwhile, the entertainment was provided by Chance The Rapper, who performed during the first intermission, and Smashing Pumpkins, who played Today and Sighommi before a televised Tonight, Tonight during the player introductions. The biggest surprise, however, came when Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan led the crowd led the crowd in singing the baseball classic Take Me Out To The Ballgame before the third period, signing off with an enthusiastic "Let's get some balls!"

"I’ve always been a fan of competitive sports, and I think the ethos of hockey fits really well with the ethos of rock music," Corgan told the Chicago Tribune in 2017. "It’s all about overcoming adversity, being a part of a team, and dealing with the ups and downs of success.”

Smashing Pumpkins ended the night by playing a private show for NHL staff at the House Of Blues in Chicago, performing an 11-song set that included covers of U2's Zoo Station and David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust as well as Pumpkins classics like Tonight, Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, 1979 and Cherub Rock.

Billy Corgan sings Take Me Out To The Ballgame - YouTube Watch On

The Smashing Pumpkins Perform Live At 2025 Winter Classic - YouTube Watch On