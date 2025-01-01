Watch Billy Corgan sing Take Me Out To The Ballgame for 40,000 fans in an icy stadium in Chicago

By
( )
published

Smashing Pumpkins provided the entertainment at this year's hockey Winter Classic

Billy Corgan singing in a broadcasting booth at Wrigley Field
(Image credit: Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan were among the performers bringing festive cheer to the crowd at this year's Winter Classic, the annual NHL game that takes hockey into outdoor stadiums on New Year's Eve.

At this year's event, held in front of 40,000 fans at Wrigley Field in Chicago – home of baseball's Chicago Cubs – the St. Loius Blues defeated local favourites the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2, with St. Louis defenceman Can Fowler scoring twice.

Meanwhile, the entertainment was provided by Chance The Rapper, who performed during the first intermission, and Smashing Pumpkins, who played Today and Sighommi before a televised Tonight, Tonight during the player introductions. The biggest surprise, however, came when Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan led the crowd led the crowd in singing the baseball classic Take Me Out To The Ballgame before the third period, signing off with an enthusiastic "Let's get some balls!"

"I’ve always been a fan of competitive sports, and I think the ethos of hockey fits really well with the ethos of rock music," Corgan told the Chicago Tribune in 2017. "It’s all about overcoming adversity, being a part of a team, and dealing with the ups and downs of success.”

Smashing Pumpkins ended the night by playing a private show for NHL staff at the House Of Blues in Chicago, performing an 11-song set that included covers of U2's Zoo Station and David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust as well as Pumpkins classics like Tonight, Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, 1979 and Cherub Rock.

Billy Corgan sings Take Me Out To The Ballgame - YouTube Billy Corgan sings Take Me Out To The Ballgame - YouTube
Watch On
The Smashing Pumpkins Perform Live At 2025 Winter Classic - YouTube The Smashing Pumpkins Perform Live At 2025 Winter Classic - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.