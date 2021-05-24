Bill Bailey offers to rescue the UK from Eurovision ‘nul points’ hell

Following another evening of international humiliation for the UK, comedian Bill Bailey has offered to represent Britain in the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

On Saturday evening (May 22), Italian heavy metal quartet Måneskin were crowed winners of the 65th staging of the Eurovision Song Contest, after amassing 524 points, while the UK entry, singer-songwriter James Newman, scored an impressively shit zero, or ‘nul points’ in Eurovision speak.



The competition‘s other metallic entry, Finland’s Blind Channel, finished a creditable sixth on the night, racking up 301 more points than the UK.

Clearly stung by this Brexit-tastic humiliation, metal-and-prog loving comedian (and reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion) Bill Bailey has stepped forward to offer to spearhead the UK’s 2022 campaign.

“I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring for #Eurovision 2022,” Bailey tweeted to an overwhelmingly positive response.

We at Metal Hammer heartily endorse the ‘Bailey for Eurovision ’22’ campaign. A former Golden God winner, he’s a masterful musician, he’s got a quirky sense of humour, he has a heart of metal ... and it’s not like things can get any fucking worse for the UK, is it?

Go get ’em Bill.