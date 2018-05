Biffy Clyro have been confirmed as headline act for this year’s Relentless festival at the Troxy, London, on November 22.

The event is curated by DJ Zane Lowe, who’ll name more acts for the bill in due course.

Biffy say: “We are excited to be playing Relentless Live – especially as all ticket money goes to supporting the Relentless emerging talent initiative that aims to help artists break through.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday. Find out more.