Biff Byford: Wherever you are, mate, give 'em hell

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has bid farewell to Motorhead counterpart Lemmy after nearly four decades of friendship.

The Motorhead icon died aged 70 on December 28, two days after being told he had an aggressive form of cancer.



Byford says: “I knew Lemmy for 36 years. If you were his friend you were his friend for life. He was a defiant rebel to the end, who loved his music and never compromised. Let’s remember Lemmy as he wanted to be: as an iconic songwriter, lyricists and rock’n’roll rebel. Wherever you are, mate, give ‘em hell.”

Longtime Motorhead collaborators Girlschool say: “We lost a true friend, someone who since 1979 was part of our lives and our history as a band. We played together, recorded and toured together – but most and foremost we had the opportunity to know Lemmy’s true and kind heart.” They add: “We have no words to express how much we miss you.”

Slash describes Lemmy as “rock’n’roll personified,” adding: “I’m going to miss this guy more than words can express.”

Alice Cooper comments: ”I can’t think of anyone who didn’t adore Lemmy. We did many shows together, and we looked forward to it every time we were touring with Motorhead. Rock’n’roll heaven just got heavier.”

Henry Rollins says: “Lemmy was loved and respected all over the world by fans and bands alike. He brought joy to millions. His was a life lived hard and lived well – and loud!”

Billy Duffy says: “I expect a full warrior’s burial, Ricky bass, Marshall head, 70s boots and a bottle of Jack. Or maybe even a viking funeral, up in flames. I’m so glad I got to say my goodbyes a few weeks ago to his face.”

Neil Portnow, president of The Recording Academy – who gave Motorhead a Grammy in 2004 for their track Whiplash – says: “Lemmy Kilmister was a remarkable frontman and bona fide heavy metal icon. His magnetic stage presence and willingness to break barriers propelled the genre to new heights, influencing countless fellow musicians in the process. We have lost a truly dynamic member of the music community.”