BFMV go ghost hunting in Wales

Bullet For My Valentine are to appear on ghostbusting TV show Most Haunted tonight.

The metal outfit will join the show’s host Yvette Fielding on a visit to Llandeilo’s Newton House in their homeland of Wales, where they will experience children’s laughter, the unexplained movement of objects and alleged poltergeist activity.

Tonight’s episode, the first of two featuring the band, airs at 10pm on the Really channel in the UK – Freeview 17, Sky 248, Virgin Media 267.

In 2005, Most Haunted was cleared of fraud by Ofcom after viewers complained that they deceived the public by claiming to find evidence of paranormal activity. But Ofcom ruled that it was an entertainment show and should not be taken seriously.

BFMV singer Matt Tuck recently revealed the band have toned down their partying on the road.