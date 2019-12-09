Best Apple AirPods deals: the cheapest prices and biggest savings on Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods have become the world’s most famous wireless earphones, and the Cupertino tech giant recently upped the ante by launching the Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds.

Both of these products are sure to be on the wishlist of many people shopping for Christmas gifts for music lovers in their family and also for themselves.

Black Friday might be over, but it's still possible to find discounts on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, the AirPods with Charging Case, and the Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds.

All three models in the current Apple AirPods range have had their prices slashed on both Amazon UK and Amazon US.

Here's everything you need to know about AirPods, including the best prices you'll find on the web right now.

Apple AirPod deals: what to expect

Apple AirPods are rarely on sale because they’re so damn popular, so get excited when you do see them experience a price drop because Apple AirPods deals are rare. Apple AirPods Pro deals are rarer still, but not unheard of.

First of all, get to know the official RRP prices for each type of Apple AirPod so that you aren’t stung by any unscrupulous retailers who think you were born yesterday. The official RRP prices set by Apple are:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case £159 / $159

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case £199 / $199

Apple AirPods Pro £249 / $249

On top of deals for the above, you may see sales prices crop up on refurbished AirPods too. These often come in at a much cheaper price and could be worth looking at if you want the cheapest AirPods possible, regardless of which generation they are. Just keep in mind that they are refurbished, so you may not get a guarantee with them.

What are Apple AirPods wireless earphones?

First of all, Apple’s Bluetooth true wireless earphones are known by many names, including Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 2019 and AirPods gen 2. Three names for the same pair of wireless earphones, and not to be confused with the top-of-the-range AirPods Pro (keep reading).

They retail for £159/$159 for the Apple AirPods with Charging Case and £199 / $199 for the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

These newer Apple AirPods are powered by an H1 headphone chip and have an improved battery life, helping them last for up to five hours listening time and three hours of talk time per single charge. That’s an improvement on the original Apple AirPods.

On top of this enhanced battery life, the AirPods now have integrated Siri voice assistant technology, so you can say “Hey Siri” to take advantage of these voice smarts on the move; no need to tap to activate Siri this time.

You can buy Apple AirPods with a standard charging case that charges via lightning cable to USB, or with a wireless charging case, which you sit on a Qi-compatible charging mat to juice up the earbuds. Of course, you can also use a lightning connector with these too. Both cases hold multiple charges, helping you to extend their playback time on the move; up to a full 24 hours, in fact.

While there are differences between the original AirPods and the latest models, we believe it’s still definitely worth snapping up a pair of the original AirPods if you see a good deal and just want the cheapest pair of AirPods you buy. Bizarrely, though, the first-gen is often more expensive than the current model. Strange world, right?

What are Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds?

Apple AirPods Pro are the flagship model in Apple’s current Bluetooth wireless earbuds range, and retail for £249 / $249. They come with a wireless charging case and are available only in white, just like the other AirPods.

The biggest differences between the AirPods Pro and the AirPods are that the Pro true wireless earbuds sound incredible. The ‘stems’ of the latest Apple earbuds also look shorter, which is good news for those of you who don’t appreciate the unique style of the longer stems on the AirPods and especially the first generation.

The AirPods Pro boast custom built high-excursion, low distortion drivers to really drive that powerful bass home – trust us, Flea and Cliff Burton have never sounded so good. A high dynamic range amp delivers crystal clear sound, while Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to suit the shape of your ear. In short, this is a stunning listening experience from the start.

Even with active noise cancellation (ANC) tech thrown in, the AirPod Pros are still incredibly light at 45.6g. Why would you need ANC? To block out a noisy commute, office or home environment for a start, all so that you can focus more intently on the music (or podcast or audiobook) you’re listening to. When you need to let outside noise in, such as when your boss is talking to you, switch to Transparency mode.

If you see the AirPods Pro on sale – and of course we’ll be beating your door down to let you know about any epic Cyber Monday deals we spot on these – just buy them. But remember, buy from a trusted retailer and not some Del Boy operation. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Checking the company’s reputation on a site like Trustpilot is a good place to start.

Apple AirPod deals: the alternatives

Look, quality true wireless earphones and Bluetooth wireless headphones cost extra than bog standard headphones. That’s just the way it is. What you’re paying for is better sound, ease of use, and a lightweight yet comfortable feel. You get all of those with the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

