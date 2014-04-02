Bernie Torme hits pledge target in 24 hours

Bernie Torme yesterday launched a PledgeMusic campaign to fund his first album in 15 years – and passed his target amount in under 24 hours.

The Irish icon – known for his time with Ozzy Osbourne, Ian Gillan and others – aims to return to his roots with the double-disc set, which follows 1999’s Wild Trash Guitar.

He tells Classic Rock: “I wanted to do an album now because it’s been so fucking long since the last one. Admittedly there were three Guy McCoy Torme records in between, but even the last of those was a while ago.

“I’ve got some really cool tracks: rockers, cosmic stuff, bluesy things. Stuff I really like to play. The Pledge thing is just brilliant – there’s no Mister Man telling you what you ‘ought’ to be doing.”

Torme reveals some of his working titles are Blood Run Cold, _Devil Blues _and Mr Bad Luck. He continues: “It’s very guitar-based and blues-rock oriented, with more than a smidgin of psychedelia.

“It’s back to the bands I really love: three-piece blues rock like Cream, Hendrix, Rory Gallagher and all that. High-energy rocking, low-energy and bluesy; what I grew up on – but the way I do it.”

Pledge points start at £10 for the double album and include signed editions, handwritten lyrics, limited-edition shirt, guitar lesson and more. He’s even offering the Fender Strat given to him by Ozzy.

Now his target has been reached, 10% of the additional funds raised will be contributed to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Find out more.

Torme tours the UK in October:

Oct 15: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge

Oct 16: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 17: York Fibbers

Oct 18: Great Yarmouth Legends Of Rock

Oct 22: Brighton Albert

Oct 24: Dorchester Corn Exchange

Oct 29: London Borderline

Oct 30: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 31: Kinross Backstage

Nov 01: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 13: Troon South Beach Sessions

Nov 14: Aberdeen The Moorings

Nov 15: Edinburgh Bannermans