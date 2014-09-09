Bernie Torme back with double album

Former Ozzy Osbourne and Gillan guitarist Bernie Torme has confirmed the launch of Flowers & Dirt, his first solo album in 15 years – and it’s a double-length release.

It was recorded after he secured more than four times the backing he needed in a Pledge campaign. Supporters have already heard the finished work.

Torme recently told TeamRock: “I wanted to do an album now because it’s been so fucking long since the last one. Admittedly there were three Guy McCoy Torme records in between, but even the last of those was a while ago.

“I’ve got some really cool tracks: rockers, cosmic stuff, bluesy things. Stuff I really like to play. The Pledge thing is just brilliant – there’s no Mister Man telling you what you ‘ought’ to be doing.”

He also admitted he was hoping no one would buy the guitar he offered as one of his pledge points – and “shat himself” when he thought someone had done so.

Flowers & Dirt will be released on September 29 via Retrowrek Records. Torme tours the UK starting next month:

Oct 15: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge

Oct 16: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 17: York Fibbers

Oct 18: Great Yarmouth Legends Of Rock

Oct 22: Brighton Albert

Oct 24: Dorchester Corn Exchange

Oct 29: London Borderline

Oct 30: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 31: Kinross Backstage

Nov 01: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 13: Troon South Beach Sessions

Nov 14: Aberdeen The Moorings

Nov 15: Edinburgh Bannermans