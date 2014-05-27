Bernie Marsden confirms solo release

Former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has confirmed the release of solo album Shine in August – and it features a long-awaited guest appearance by David Coverdale.

The former colleagues worked together again on a version of early Whitesnake track Trouble, which they co-wrote for the band’s debut album in 1978.

Shine also includes contributions from Joe Bonamassa, Ian Paice and Don Airey of Deep Purple, Jimmy Copley of Jeff Bekc’s band and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero.

Last year Coverdale said: “I’ve just done a song for Bernie. I want him to tell people what it is, but it was one of the songs that we wrote together many years ago in the early days. That was a lot of fun for me to do and it took no time at all.”

Marsden, who’s described the album as “kind of retro but with a 2012-2013 sound,” says: “Just wait until Shine is released and you can hear DC’s vocal on the new version of Trouble. It’s fabulous.”

He previously released opening number Linin’ Track on Provogue Records sampler Where Blues Meets Rock Volume 9 – hear it below, along with an album trailer.

Tracklist

Linin’ Track 2. Wedding Day 3. Walk Away 4. Kinda Wish She Would 5. Ladyfriend 6. Trouble 7. Who Do We Think We Are? 8. Bad Blood 9. Shine 10. Dragonfly 11. You Better Run 12. Hoxie Rollin’ Time 13. NW8

Bernie Marsden: Linin’ Track

Shine album trailer