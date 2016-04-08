Bernie Marsden launches book pledge campaign

Bernie Marsden has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his autbiography Where’s My Guitar? – and it’s already secured nearly half of the required amount.

The ex-Whitesnake guitarist will discuss his four-decade career in the title. He explains: “My book will take you from growing up in a small country town, seeing The Beatles on TV and deciding that was for me.

“Then came the hard bit, and what a journey it all has been. I’ve written tales of my first guitar, the groups I found myself in, touring straight from school gate at age 16.”

He’ll reveal details of his work with Wild Turkey, Cozy Powell, Gary Moore, Babe Ruth, Paice Ashton Lord and Whitesnake and more, accompanied by rare and previously-unseen photographs of his life and times.

“Who would have believed that I would play on stage with the likes of Ringo Starr, Jack Bruce, The Allman Brothers and Joe Bonamassa?” he says. “Certainly not the people who laughed at my dream of becoming a pop star when I was a kid!”

Marsden’s pledge points include handwritten lyric sheet, signed guitar, archive box set, instrument masterclass and house concert options. The campaign has 88 days to run. He appears at HRH Blues at the O2 Academy, Sheffield, on April 17.