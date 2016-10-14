Bent Knee Release Leak Water EP

Rising US prog rockers Bent Knee have announced a brand new EP, Leak Water.

The release is to celebrate the band’s forthcoming US tour with Dillinger Escape Plan, and has been released through the band’s Bandcamp page as a “name your price” release.

The band say: “To celebrate our Fall North American tour with The Dillinger Escape Plan, we’ve just released a “name your price” EP — a token of appreciation for the fans that have propelled us this far on our journey. The release includes three studio recordings from our past two albums in addition to their live counterparts.”

Full tracklisting is:

Leak Water

Being Human

Way Too Long

Leak Water (Live)

Being Human (Live)

Way Too Long (Live)

You can get the EP from the band’s bandcamp page. The offer is available until the end of the month.