Behemoth are playing the Golden Gods

After headlining the Pepsi Max Stage at Download Festival, the Polish extreme metallers are taking on the challenge of The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks.

With the Golden Gods getting ever-closer, it’s time to start thinking about just how big a party we’re gonna throw. And what better way to prove metal is alive and well in 2014 than with Behemoth playing our awards!

After dropping one of the most exciting and extreme pieces of music in The Satanist earlier this year, we can’t wait for Nergal and co. to set fire to our faces. Check out our review of Behemoth and 1349 in New York here.

Make your voice heard in the Metal Hammer Golden Gods by voting over here. You can even win tickets to see what will be the best gig of the year.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks, takes place on Monday 16 June at the Indigo2 in London and is hosted by none other than Steel Panther!