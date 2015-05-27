Unseen George Harrison letter sells for $20,000

A previously unseen letter handwritten by Beatle George Harrison in 1966 has sold for $20,000.

The note, posted on May 7 to DJ Paul Drew, reveals that the band had considered recording at Stax Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, with producer Jim Stewart. It would have been the only time they’d have recorded without George Martin.

Harrison wrote: “We would all like it a lot, but too many people get insane with money ideas at the mention of the word ‘Beatles’ and so it fell through.”

He said of Revolver: “The album we are making now should be out around October. But I hear Capitol will make an intermediate album with unused tracks from Rubber Soul, a few old singles and about two or three of the new tracks we have just cut.

“Well, I am off to the studio any minute, as soon as John and Ringo arrive.”

The compilation became Yesterday And Today, released in June, 1966.

Memorabilia collector Jeff Gold made the letter available for sale, and it was bought by an unnamed buyer.