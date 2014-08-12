Beatles’ crossing safety fears

The zebra crossing made famous by the Beatles could have safety staff assigned to run it after authorities became concerned about the number of tourist visits.

Westminster City Council fears that so many people stop to take photos on the Abbey Road landmark that they could be at risk of being hit by traffic.

A review has been commissioned after residents in the St Johns Wood area of London reported that the crossing – featured on the Fab Four’s 1969 album cover – has become increasingly busy in recent years, with buses double-parking and tourists stopping in forbidden areas.

A spokeswoman tells the BBC: “Councillors raised residents’ concerns about the number of tourists spilling into the road and traffic near the crossing at the height of the summer season. They put forward various suggestions, asking the city council to review pedestrian safety and crowd management.

“However, no proposals have been agreed by the council, nor the review completed.”

The crossing became a Grade II listed building in 2010 after English Heritage ruled its culture importance meant it should be protected from being altered.