BBT to add 3rd London date

Big Big Train have confirmed the addition of two new band members.

The prog icons welcome violinist Rachel Hall from the band Stackridge and guitarist Rikard Sjoblom of Beardfish to the fold for both live and recording duties.

And after their two planned gigs at London’s Kings Place in August next year sold out, they have confirmed a third date will be announced in due course.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in the next few weeks.

BBT will also release a live performance DVD and Blu-ray next year, comprising footage shot at Real World Studios.