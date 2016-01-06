Barker pushed through illness for fans

Travis Barker has revealed that he continued with a solo set in Las Vegas despite running a temperature of “104 degrees.”

The Blink-182 drummer was performing at the Hyde Bellagio on Saturday night and battled through nausea and dizziness because there was no way he was going to let his fans down.

In an Instagram post, Barker says: “I had a 104 temp and was severely nauseous and dizzy. The paramedics demanded I not play and go to the hospital ASAP.

“I said, ‘I’m playing until I either pass out, throw up or die.’ I met so many of you guys at soundcheck that came from Mexico, Australia etc and there was no way I was gonna let you guys down. I got through my entire set and I appreciate all the love.”

Barker’s solo album, Give The Drummer Some, was released in 2011.

Blink-182 are working on their seventh album, which will be released this year and will feature Alkaline trio’s Matt Skiba, who replaced Tom DeLonge last year.