Barclays will no longer be sponsoring Download, Isle Of Wight or Latitude festivals following artist protests and cancellations

Barclays will no longer sponsor Download, Latitude or Isle Of Wight festival this summer following protests and boycotts over the company's connection to the conflict in Gaza. In recent weeks, a number of artists due to appear at at least two of those festivals have either threatened to cancel their appearances or have dropped out entirely, after reports emerged that Barclays had invested in companies supplying weapons and military technology to Israel.

Speaking to Sky News, Live Nation stated: "Following discussion with artists, we have agreed with Barclays that they will step back from sponsorship of our festivals."

A spokesperson from Barclays commented: "Barclays was asked and has agreed to suspend participation in the remaining Live Nation festivals in 2024".

Earlier this week, a number of punk, metal and hardcore bands including Scowl, Zulu, Speed, Pest Control, Negative Frame, Ithaca and Overpower cancelled planned appearances at this weekend's Download event in protest at the festival's links to Barclays.

"We have made the decision to pull out of our upcoming shows at Download festival this week (Wednesday 12 June + Sunday 16th June)," stated UK thrashers Pest Control. "This is due to us taking part in the boycott against Barclays bank, who are Download festival's payment partner and sponsor. Barclays bank oversees billions of dollars in investments and loans to companies whose weapons and technology are used in Israel’s onslaught against the Palestinian people. We will not take part in an event whose sponsor profits from facilitating a genocide.

"We're sorry to anyone who was looking forward to seeing us perform. This is something we've been looking forward to for the best part of a year and was a big milestone for us as a band. However, we cannot sacrifice the principles held by this band and by the scene we come from and represent, just for personal gain.”

Meanwhile, comedians including Sophie Duker, Grace Campbell and Alexandra Haddow and music artists such as CMAT, Mui Zyu, Georgia Ruth and Pillow Queens had pulled out of this year's Latitude, which takes place in July, also in protest at the festival's sponsorship deal with Barclays.

A statement from Barclays on the cancellation of their sponsorship of Live Nation's festivals reads: “Barclays was asked and has agreed to suspend participation in the remaining Live Nation festivals in 2024. Barclays customers who hold tickets to these festivals are not affected and their tickets remain valid. The protesters’ agenda is to have Barclays debank defence companies which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe.

“They have resorted to intimidating our staff, repeated vandalism of our branches and online harassment. The only thing that this small group of activists will achieve is to weaken essential support for cultural events enjoyed by millions. It is time that leaders across politics, business, academia and the arts stand united against this.”

Protest organisation Bands Boycott Barclays released their own statement in response to the news: “This is a victory for the Palestinian-led global BDS movement. As musicians, we were horrified that our music festivals were partnered with Barclays, who are complicit in the genocide in Gaza through investment, loans and underwriting of arms companies supplying the Israeli military. Hundreds of artists have taken action this summer to make it clear that this is morally reprehensible, and we are glad we have been heard.

“Our demand to Barclays is simple: divest from the genocide, or face further boycotts. Boycotting Barclays, also Europe’s primary funder of fossil fuels, is the minimum we can do to call for change.”