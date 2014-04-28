Bach’s lashback at young bands

Sebastian Bach says he covered April Wine track Rock n’Roll Is A Vicious Game as an attack on young bands who have an over-developed sense of entitlement.

The song appears on his latest album Give ‘Em Hell, and he tells Classic Rock Revisited: “I chose that song because of the lyrics. I meet so many young musicians. Actually, not even musicians – people who get into rock’n’roll. These young people have this huge sense of entitlement.

“Just because they play in a rock band, they don’t understand why they don’t have a mansion, or a fucking helicopter, and they whine and moan.”

Quoting the song he says: “Isn’t it a pity, isn’t it a shame? No one ever warned the boy – rock’n’roll is a vicious game.”

Bach goes on: “I think it has something to do with technology. I’ll record in the studio with younger guys and I’ll sing the first chorus. They’ll look up and me and go, ‘You’re done. We’ve got it. We’re just going to cut and paste from here.’

“I tell them, ‘No we’re not.’ I’ve actually gotten into arguments with kids telling me they don’t have time to sing the whole fucking song. I’m like, ‘You sit the fuck down and let me take you to fucking school. This isn’t about cut and paste – this is about fucking rock’n’roll.”

Give ‘Em Hell – which features Duff McKagan on a number of tracks – was released last week via Frontiers Records.