Bach, McKagan and Corabi on 'rock is dead' debate

Three more musicians have waded in on the state of the music business in the wake of Gene Simmons' proclamation that "rock is dead."

Simmons last month blamed a lack of support from the music industry and the growth of illegal downloading for what he calls the demise of rock and roll.

But he immediately came under fire from a string of artists including Rob Halford, Slash and Dee Snider who insisted the genre is very much alive.

Now former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Guns N’ Roses icon Duff McKagan and one time Motley Crue singer John Corabi have had their say.

Bach agrees that things don’t work the way they used to and that the internet has a lot to answer for, but he insists rock is alive and well as far as he’s concerned.

He tells IndiePower: “I get enough rock in my life. I rock as hard as I can, and then I go to sleep.

“There’s this thing called the Internet. It’s wrecked everything. I hope it’s just a fad. Prince says the Internet’s just a fad. It’s gonna be gone soon.”

For his part, McKagan accepts that the internet has changed the way we listen to music – especially albums.

He tells Let There Be Talk: “I have two teenage kids. They listen to a song by one artist, a song by somebody else, a song by another. And I go, ‘Don’t you wanna listen to the rest of the record?’ They look at me, like, ‘What’s up, antique? What are you talking about?’

Corabi has some sympathy with Kiss star Simmons’ views, but he disagrees with the sentiment that rock is dead.

He tells Music Enthusiast: “I just think the days of those bands going out and selling 10 or 12, 15 million records like they used to do back in the day, it’s not happening. Is it dead? No. But I think it’s a little bit harder.

“I don’t think it’s dead, I just think there’s new ways of doing things, that’s all. You’ve got to adapt, or get out.”