Babymetal team up with a digital fashion label for release of virtual NFT sneakers

To coincide with the news of their new chapter, Babymetal have announced that they have teamed up with digital fashion label IBLOCK to release a pair of virtual NFT sneakers.

A pair of what, you ask? NFTs, aka non fungible tokens, are non-replaceable pieces of digital artwork powered by blockchain technology. And now, you can wear NFTs on your feet. Not your real feet though, that would be absurd – we mean your virtual feet, inside the virtual world of the metaverse.

Babymetal have additionally announced – if we understand correctly – that they will be launching their own metaverse known as the metalverse, which is where you can sport your new kicks.

Through the metalverse, a new "restoration project" has been conceived known as The Other One, which will see the Kawaii metal duo embark on their new chapter, following their announcement which saw their "10-year-old legend sealed from the world" last October. Translation – Babymetal hinted that they were going to "disappear from sight" following their 10 year anniversary in 2021, and now they're back to confuse and dazzle us further.

A total of 10 designs have been made of the Babymetal x Airsmoke sneaker, and they're titled Cavalry, Illusion, Coffin, Inverted Mirror Reflection, Monochrome, Smoke, Light And Darkness, Transition, Mirror and Throne. They'll be available for purchase on OpenSea, with an ETH start auction kicking off on April 7 at 14:00 (BST). The sale will come to an end on April 11 at 02:00 (BST).

To mark the announcement of the new chapter, Babymetal have also released a trailer which reveals: "October 10, 2021, a decade after BABYMETAL descended upon this earth, their 10-year-old legend was sealed from the world.

“Fossilized metal spirits left the dystopian world where chaos still continues and are still in the midst of traveling the Metal Galaxy. However, with the advent of the virtual world METALVERSE, a new chapter is about to begin.

"Through the METALVERSE, a restoration project called THE OTHER ONE will reveal a side of BABYMETAL we never knew existed. “This is the “other” story of BABYMETAL.”

According to 1BLOCK, the virtual sneaker market is gaining popularity, particularly in North America, where a virtual fashion brand called rtfkt made headlines with sales of over $3.1 million in 7 minutes. Unlike standard NFTs, the market is not limited to collectible purposes, but will be expanded in the future to include games, VR space, and other multiverse applications.

Check out the designs and watch the trailer below: