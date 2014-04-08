Babymetal are playing Sonisphere

The inevitable has happened folks, Babymetal are playing this year's Sonisphere festival. This comes as little surprise when you look at their YouTube hits and general Twitter fandom exploding over the past few months.

If you’re unaware of Babymetal, they’re a Japanese all-girl three-piece that somehow manage to merge J-pop, death metal and Skrillexy dubstep into something that really does need to be heard to be believed. Check out the video below if you’re yet to be introduced…

http://youtu.be/WIKqgE4BwAY

They join the rock and metal weekender alongside Iron Maiden, Metallica, The Prodigy, Slayer, Dream Theater, Mastodon and loads more. It takes place 4-6 July, get your tickets here.

Are you going to check out Babymetal at Soni? Let us know!