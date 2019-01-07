Axl Rose teams up with Looney Tunes for his first new track in 10 years

Ever since Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan got back together in 2016 for the Not In This Lifetime tour, we’ve all been hoping that they’d return to the studio to make a new album.

Those hopes were given a boost when Slash told Classic Rock they had plenty of ideas for a possible album, and just last month, guitarist Richard Fortus checked in to say that a new record was coming “faster than you think.”

But what none of us expected was new material from frontman Rose – but that’s exactly what we have today… and it’s a huge surprise.

His first material since the 2008 GNR album Chinese Democracy is a track called Rock The Rock – and it’s been recorded for The New Looney Tunes cartoon series which will air on the Boomerang network later this year.

Vulture report that Rose will star in one of the episodes, and to mark the news, a video of the new single has been released.

It stars Rose, Bugs Bunny and a host of other characters as they attempt to save the Earth from an angry, social media-loving asteroid through the power of music.

Check it out below.

A statement on the series reads: “The hilarious, heroic and mischievous Bugs Bunny you love is back!

“Follow Bugs as he stars in a new series consisting of slapstick comedic shorts that find the iconic, carrot-loving rabbit matching his wits against classic characters, such as Theodore ‘Tasmanian’ Devil, Wile E. Coyote and Yosemite Sam.

“Along the way, Bugs will encounter brand-new foes but he’ll have some help from new friends like Bigfoot and Squeaks the Squirrel!”

Late last year, there were rumours that Guns N’ Roses had recorded a cover of Children Of The Revolution for a Marc Bolan and T-Rex tribute album, but those were shot down by producer Hal Willner.

He said: “There is a rumour that Axl Rose recorded that song for a different Bolan project without Guns N’ Roses, but again, it is not ours.”