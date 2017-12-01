Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates to open online guitar school

Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates has revealed he’s to open an free online guitar school.

Revolver report that Gates is teaming up with his father Brian Haner Sr, aka Papa Gates – who has worked with artists including Frank Zappa – for the Synyster Gates School that will offer free online tutorials with the aim of creating “a legion of fucking shredders.”

Gates adds: “My dad and I first started talking about this five years ago. Basically, I wanted to create something that I had been looking for. You can go down that YouTube hole, which I’ve done, but I found I kind of hit a road bump with it because it’s just endless.

“I felt like it wasn’t curated, so I thought, ‘I play how I play, my dad’s played with everybody, I went to school to be a studio musician, between the two of us we can cover a large gamut of musical genres and applications.’

“I felt we were pretty suited to curate a really cool system or method of learning guitar.”

Revolver say that Gates sees the school as being an interactive community that will cater to players of various skills and abilities.

While the school has yet to open, those interested are encouraged to visit syngates.com to register their interest and receive some content straight away.

The duo have also released a trailer video about the project, which details some of the school’s aims. Watch it below.

