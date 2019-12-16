Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates admits he didn’t like The Rev when they first met

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has told Metal Hammer magazine that he and the late Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan didn’t see eye-to-eye when they first met at school.

Gates, aka Brian Elwin Haner, first encountered The Rev in woodwork class when they were both in eighth grade – and Gates admits he didn’t like the kid who would go on to become his friend and A7X bandmate in the years that followed.

Gates says: “I didn’t like him at first. He was loud, crazy and fucking with everybody – but definitely a charismatic guy.”

The pair even became embroiled in a fist-fight at one point – an encounter that, although landing them both in detention, would lead them to become fast friends – as it was here they discovered they shared a love of heavy music.

Gates adds: “My brother was a drummer so we went back to my house and played on his kit and I was fucking blown away.

“I had never heard drumming that great on tape or CD at that point. This guy was next-level. I came to find out that he’s playing Dream Theater stuff and shit that I’d never heard of before – things that truly blew my mind. We just hit it off right there.”

